Thomas Waerner crossed under the Burled Arch in Nome this morning at 12:37 to win the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Three-time champion Mitch Seavey was second, finishing at 6:15 a.m.
Waerner, an Iditarod veteran from Torpa, Norway, won the race in 9 days, 10 hours, 37 minutes and 14 seconds. He had 10 dogs at the finish. Waerner's only other Iditarod was 2015, when he placed 17th and was named rookie of the year.
Waerner is the third musher from Norway to win the Iditarod. He also won the 2019 Finnmarksløpet, the longest sled dog race in Europe.
Waerner runs a technology company in Norway. Waerner’s wife Guro is a veterinarian.
Forty-three mushers remain on the trail with Quince Mountain at the back and en route to Unalakleet; 12 have scratched.
The Iditarod awards banquet traditionally held the Sunday following the champion’s finish will be held at a later date because of the COVID-19 outbreak.