North Slope Borough Mayor Harry Brower took to Facebook to defend his decision Sunday to sign an emergency order authorizing the borough to commandeer RavnAir Group’s locally based assets.
“The misconceptions, stories and rumors surrounding the North Slope Borough and RavnAir have taken on a life of their own,” Brower wrote on Wednesday. “For sake of clarification, my emergency order didn’t seize any aircraft; rather, simply put, we just wanted access to RavnAir’s or the bank's ground facilities so that we could get our mail and other goods that were locked down and create an atmosphere where other airlines could use these facilities as a staging area and continue service operations which are vital to sustaining the preservation of life in our villages.”
RavnAir Group announced Sunday that it was immediately ceasing all operations and filing for bankruptcy. That same day, Brower signed an emergency declaration authorizing the “commandeering” of RavnAir Group’s assets located within the borough, including buildings, hangars, equipment, operations manuals, parts, supplies, vehicles and airplanes.
Until recently, Ravn provided vital freight and passenger service to the North Slope villages of Atqasuk, Point Lay, Wainwright, Nuiqsut and Kaktovik.
“The North Slope Borough must, in this time of disaster, ensure that its residents have food, medical supplies, and medical transport,” the emergency order states.
In a Facebook post dated April 8, Brower argued that the Alaska Disaster Act “does not prohibit local government emergency authority.”
“In fact it expressly allows for local government emergency authority,” Brower wrote, citing Alaska Statute 26.23.190.
That section of law states, “If entry is reasonably necessary to actually alleviate or prevent the disaster, all persons authorized to carry out emergency measures … shall be accorded free access to all public and private land and public buildings within the areas specified and are authorized to enter them and to perform work and take measures that are appropriate without the consent of the owners of the land or buildings.”
Brower wrote that his actions are just as valid as “hunker down” orders issued in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau.
“Any property commandeered or utilized would be compensated. If they are not going to use these buildings, potentially for years, it's kind of like we are bailing them out in the name of helping elders and children in our villages,” Brower wrote.
“My administration acted squarely within his statutory authority – and obligation – to protect the life, health and safety of the residents of the North Slope Borough,” he wrote. “On the North Slope, we have no road system, no rail system, nor a Marine Highway between our villages and Deadhorse. We rely on air transport to and from our villages.”
“As mayor, my responsibilities are to ensure the safety and well-being of my communities and my people. That responsibility is further challenged by the pandemic we now face,” Brower continued. “I will not let my people suffer while politicians have press conferences and bankruptcy lawyers talk in circles while padding their pockets with big fees.”
Brower ended his post by asking “the court, the bankruptcy trustee, the creditors and yes our governor and attorney general too, to help find an interim solution to insure the well-being of the residents of the North Slope.”
Attorney General Kevin Clarkson on Thursday said Brower's order had no authority.
“All Ravn’s property is part of its bankruptcy estate. This means the North Slope Borough order is void under federal and state law. Any party seeking to operate air services also needs approval from the Federal Aviation Administration,” Clarkson said in a statement.
