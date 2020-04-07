North Slope Borough Mayor Harry Brower signed an emergency order Sunday authorizing the “commandeering” of RavnAir Group’s assets located within the borough. The order states that the action was taken to “continue vital air service to borough communities” after Ravn announced it was ceasing all operations and filing for bankruptcy on Sunday.
“The North Slope Borough must, in this time of disaster, ensure that its residents have food, medical supplies, and medical transport,” the emergency order states.
Until recently, Ravn provided vital freight and passenger service to the North Slope villages of Atqasuk, Point Lay, Wainwright, Nuiqsut and Kaktovik.
The decision to commandeer Ravn’s assets was made following Brower’s issuance of a declaration of emergency concerning the COVID-19 pandemic on March 18. According to a chapter in the North Slope Borough Code titled "Responsibility of Mayor Concerning Disasters," the mayor has the power to “commandeer or utilize any private property, except for all news media, other than as specifically provided for in this chapter, if he considers them necessary to cope with the disaster emergency.”
As such, the North Slope Borough has taken possession of all Ravn assets within its boundaries. This includes buildings, hangars, equipment, operations manuals, parts, supplies, vehicles and airplanes. It also includes Ravn's assets in Utqiagvik and Deadhorse.
“The North Slope Borough reserves the right to request and receive immediate voluntary cooperation from any current or former employee or contractor of Ravn in setting up freight and passenger airline service using assets of Ravn located within the boundaries of the North Slope Borough,” the order states.
In response to a request for comment, RavnAir Group sent the following statement to the Daily News-Miner:
"We did not receive advance notice. In addition, we had already assisted Wright Air Service, Ryan Air, and Northern Air Cargo with continued service last week, and we spoke to all of them and the state Department of Transportation to assist in a transition after the Chapter 11 filing on Sunday to enable continued services to villages outside Utqiagvik. As a result, this announcement was a surprising development."
Per North Slope Borough Code, compensation must be provided for the assets.
“Compensation for property shall be made only if the property was commandeered or otherwise used in coping with a disaster emergency, and its use or destruction was ordered by the mayor,” the borough code states.
It is as yet unclear what compensation will be provided to Ravn or how flight operations will proceed. Brower was not immediately available for comment.
