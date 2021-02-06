A woman who lived in North Pole has been charged with stealing more than $72,000 in public assistance payments from Alaska, officials say.
Prosecutors said that between July 2015 and April 2019, Brittany Moore, 33, lied repeatedly on her application for public assistance, in interviews, and on eligibility review forms for the Alaska Temporary Assistance Program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
All public assistance programs have strict income maximums that applicants have to fall below before they qualify for help. Applicants must fill out an application for services and submit to an interview by eligibility technician to qualify and requalify.
The criminal complaint outlines multiple times, prosecutors say, that Moore claimed she had less money than she did, stating, “The application asked Moore if she had ‘more than $100 in cash or money in the bank.’ Moore checked ‘No.’”
The application asked Moore if “her household’s monthly gross income (before deductions) is less than $150.’ Moore checked ‘Yes.’”
Moore also declared she lived with her two minor children, that she had separated from her husband, and that she had no income or financial accounts.
During a July 2019 quality assessment review conducted by the DPA, discrepancies were found and three bank accounts held by Moore were allegedly discovered. The amount in one account ranged from about $1,000 to more than $12,000 over a four-year period.
Moore is charged with theft in the first degree, scheme to defraud, and seven counts of scheme to defraud. The first two charges are Class B felonies.
The Alaska Division of Public Assistance is responsible for administering both the temporary assistance program and SNAP. The programs are designed to help poor families get food they need during time of economic hardship. According to a DPA website, “To receive temporary assistance, the family must have less than $2,000 in countable resources, or $3,000 if the family includes an individual who is 60 or older. Resources that do not count include the family’s home, household goods and personal property, and most vehicles.”
“Countable assets include cash on hand, money in checking or savings accounts, certificates of deposit, U.S. savings bonds, stocks, bonds, property not up for sale, crowdfunding accounts, and lump-sum payments.”
The asset limit for the SNAP is $2,250 for most households and $3,500 for households containing a member who is disabled or 60 years or older.
