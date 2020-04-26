North Pole could see some relief to budget concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic through an emergency program.
As part of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s COVID-19 Economic Stabilization Plan, the Emergency Community Lost Revenue Replacement Program could help local governments that have lost tax revenue due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole, confirmed the city does qualify for the program. He said he spoke with North Pole Mayor Mike Welch about the program last week.
“I talked with Mayor Welch about that and they were kind of sorting out the details. The federal government was sorting out the details of the requirements of those plans,” Prax said.
His understanding is the goal is to replace lost revenue, like in North Pole, where the city will be short on sales tax due to the expected sharp drop in tourism this year.
The North Pole City Council is holding a special meeting Monday night to discuss renewing the mayor’s disaster emergency declaration and request for state and federal assistance.
Welch issued a declaration of disaster emergency for the city on April 10. A declaration of emergency by the mayor cannot continue beyond seven days without council approval, so a resolution to extend it is before the council on Monday.
The resolution cites a few reasons for requesting assistance, including a boroughwide drop in retail business. It also notes that the city has 43 full-time employees, nine of whom have used the Families First Coronavirus Response Act for Emergency Paid Sick Leave that exceeds 300 hours at a cost now greater than $15,000.
Further, the resolution states “the city of North Pole relies heavily on its sales tax revenue that is two-thirds of the revenue budgeted for 2020 ($4 million of $6.4 million), and this is certain to greatly impact a disastrous negative outcome to the future economy of the city, mainly due to mandates from the state of Alaska in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Another portion of the resolution notes that North Pole has major hotel and bed and breakfast establishments dependent on tourism, which is “at a complete standstill” and would normally generate bed tax receipts, to be distributed to local organizations conducting events in the city.
City Public Facilities are closed through May 4. The public can listen to live audio of the meeting at www.northpolealaska.com/citycouncil/page/council-meeting-audio-stream.
Anyone wishing to testify can call the clerk at 488-8583 or email kkiehl@northpolealaska.org prior to 4 p.m. Monday. Those emailing are asked to indicate which agenda item they are providing written testimony for.
The full agenda is available at https://bit.ly/3eSf0vy