A North Pole teacher has been named the Air Force Association’s teacher of the year for both its Fairbanks chapter and the state of Alaska.
Retired Col. Michael Rauenhorst received the honor, according to a Monday news release from the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. Rauenhorst is a senior aerospace science instructor with the Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
The North Pole High School JROTC has won state championships under Rauenhorst’s coaching. He’s been an instructor at the school for nearly a decade.
“Col. Rauenhorst is a teacher who personifies excellence in every sense of the word. He has led an award-winning JROTC program at North Pole High School, guided many trainings and events across the district, and been an integral part of our school district family,” said Superintendent Karen Gaborik in the news release.
The Air Force Association is a volunteer organization made up of over 200 chapters across the United States. It organizes conferences and symposiums, engages in aerospace education initiatives and advocacy efforts with Congress and has an overall mission of promoting the U.S. Air and Space Forces.
The award honors K-12 educators who make a profound difference in the lives of their students and their community and includes certificates, pins, a Teacher of the Year jacket, and $750 to put towards STEM projects and future teaching endeavors, according to the news release.
