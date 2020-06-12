It’s a year round job, being Ol’ St. Nick, and North Pole’s own city councilman knows this year might be a hard one for the children of the world.
Santa Claus, who currently sits on North Pole City Council, posted a video message on YouTube this week, looking to comfort children who might be struggling with the times.
“With all that’s going on in our country, I’m sure there are times when you might feel a little afraid or upset,” Claus said in the video. “Well, I promise you that I, and many others, want you to know that we love you. We love you; the color of your skin, whether you’re tall or short, heavyset or thin, strong or not so strong, healthy or sick, rich or poor, able-bodied or disabled, every race, whether you’re religious or not — we love you.”
Claus told the Daily News-Miner in a Thursday interview that there were a few reasons that he recorded the video.
“I was born in the late 1940s and back then, in the 50s, I was a child and we had the prospect of atomic war going on, so a lot of us had drills at school, hiding under desks and things like that, which was pretty scary,” he said.
Combined with the 1960s when as a teenager Claus witnessed protests surrounding the issues with race relations and military conflict going on, according to Claus he feels he grew up with a little bit of sensitivity for what children are going through now.
In his video, Claus also addresses COVID-19, discussing how children might see more people wearing masks these days and that they may now even see some children or adults crying because they’ve lost something or someone this year. He advises that a hug, a kind word or even a smile could help “especially if they’re a little different from you.”
“Practicing kindness is very important,” he said.
Claus told the News-Miner he hopes children who might watch his video feel loved.
“I hope they feel loved, appreciated, respected — just feel better,” he said.
The whole video can be viewed at youtu.be/CY_KK3Kazyw.
