The North Pole Police Department responded to an active shooter near the 500 block of West Fifth Avenue about 11 a.m. on Thursday.
According to Lt. Jeromey Lindhag, North Pole police received several reports of shots being fired outside of an apartment complex in the area. When officers, along with Alaska State Troopers and the North Pole Fire Department, responded to the scene, they found that a juvenile male had fired three to four shots. No one was injured in the incident.
Lindhag said that the individual had apparently been going in and out of an apartment in the complex. He was inside the building when law enforcement arrived. Lindhag said when they knocked on the door, the suspect eventually cooperated with orders and surrendered himself. Lindhag said there is not yet a clear motive, but the individual is currently being interviewed.
The entire incident lasted roughly an hour. There is a preschool nearby, and Lindhag said that they evacuated the children and cleared the apartment complex.
As a precaution, North Pole High School was on lockdown for about 15 minutes, according to Yumi McCulloch, director of public relations for the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The city of North Pole had no comment. Clerk Aaron Rhoades said the city does not comment on active or ongoing investigations.
A morning Nixle alert read, "Police activity in the W Fifth Ave area in North Pole, please avoid the area. If you live in the area, please lock your doors and windows until further notice. Call 911 if you see any suspicious activity in the area," which led to unfounded speculation across social media pages.
