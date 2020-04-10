North Pole Mayor Michael Welch declared a disaster emergency in the city on Friday due to COVID-19.
“We have not hit the apex of this virus and we do not know where we stand as we do not have enough testing for the Fairbanks North Star Borough,” the disaster declaration states.
The declaration, signed by Welch, states that state assistance may be needed in the city of about 2,100 people.
Nine of 43 city employees have used the Families First Coronavirus Response Act for emergency paid sick leave, which has exceeded 300 hours and cost more than $15,000, according to the declaration.
The city is also facing tax revenue declines from state mandates closing businesses in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
Fifteen of 76 cases of COVID-19 identified so far in the borough are in North Pole, the declaration states.
