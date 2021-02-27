A North Pole man was indicted on numerous charges of sexual assault this week, officials said Friday.
John Atkins, 44, was indicted on six counts of sexual assault in the first degree and one count of sexual assault in the second degree on Monday.
Investigators allege that Atkins met a woman at a local establishment and invited her to his residence after meeting up with her. After initially consensual sexual activity, “Atkins committed several serious sexual offenses against the victim,” according to the state attorney general’s statement.
If convicted at trial, Atkins faces a sentence of up to 99 years on each first degree count.
