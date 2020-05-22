A 31-year-old North Pole man was charged this week with felony first-degree assault for allegedly strangling his sister to the point of unconsciousness.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court, Joshua Szmyd was intoxicated and angry at his sister because she confronted him about his ability to care for his daughter.
Alaska State Troopers responded to the home Szmyd, his sister and her boyfriend share. Szmyd’s sister was extremely distraught and shaking uncontrollably. She told troopers that Szmyd pushed her down and she fell on a couch with him on top of her. When they hit the floor, Szmyd climbed onto her back, put the crook of his elbow around her neck and began squeezing. He then picked her up and leaned back, cutting off her airway.
Szmyd’s sister bit at his arms and tried to scream before passing out from lack of air. When she regained consciousness, her boyfriend was in the room and pulling Szmyd off of her.
The woman’s boyfriend told troopers he was in the garage and ran into the living room when he heard a scream. He punched Szmyd in the rib cage and removed him from the unconscious woman.
Szmyd admitted to arguing with his sister but denied assaulting her. He registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.212, according to the complaint.
