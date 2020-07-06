A North Pole man died June 24 after crashing his motorcycle on the Mitchell Expressway near Airport Way.
According to an Alaska State Troopers news item posted Monday, Guyton Harrison, 56, was riding with two other motorcyclists when he accidentally drove off the edge of the pavement on the left side of the roadway.
Harrison, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected into the grassy median and pronounced dead on scene.
Guyton and his friends were traveling at or below the 55 mph speed limit when the crash occurred. His next of kin have been notified.
