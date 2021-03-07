A North Pole man is dead after a disturbance Saturday night at a Fairbanks hotel.
At 9:22 p.m., Alaska State Troopers were notified about a disturbance at the La Quinta Inn off Dale Road. Troopers said Jessie Peter, 27, of North Pole, was causing a disturbance with hotel staff. The disturbance turned physical and Peter began shooting a gun inside the building, troopers said in a news release.
Peter left the hotel and began walking down Dale Road while firing his gun. Troopers and Fairbanks Airport Police officers located Peter on Dale Road and told him to put his gun down. Peter ignored the command, reloaded his handgun and pointed it at the officers.
Multiple law enforcement officers fired at him. Peter was declared dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.
No law enforcement officers were injured. Investigators from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation are assuming responsibility for the case. The names of the officers who fired their weapons will be held for 72 hours, per Department of Public Safety and Fairbanks Airport Police policy.