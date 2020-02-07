A 34-year-old North Pole man charged with sexually assaulting his teenage babysitter last winter was convicted on all counts by a Fairbanks jury Friday morning.
Con Compton was charged with first-degree sexual assault, three counts of second-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, and three counts of fourth-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
The jury heard opening arguments Tuesday morning and reached a verdict Friday morning after hearing three days of testimony.
The victim, who was 16 and living with her grandmother at the time of the assault, said she met Compton on a social media dating app. Compton chatted with her about her problems and asked her to babysit his children so his wife and he could have an occasional date night and work on remodeling their trailer without the kids getting in the way.
The girl eventually agreed to come over Dec. 30, 2018, and spend the night. Compton set her up in a bedroom with some movies to watch with the kids, but stayed in the room after his wife and kids went to bed. The victim told the jury that Compton showed her sexually explicit pictures of he and his wife on his cell phone, fondled her breasts, digitally penetrated her through her clothing and forced her to touch him sexually. Digital penetration is defined as the use of fingers to penetrate the vagina or the anus.
The victim's grandmother testified that Compton and his wife didn't return the girl to her home until late the next afternoon and neglected to pay her. The girl refused to see or talk to the Comptons when she and her grandmother collected her pay later that week, and became upset when the Comptons tried to get her younger sister to babysit for them.
Compton maintained that the girl made sexual advances to him but he turned her down, and the sexual abuse allegations were her way of getting back at him for rejecting her.
Compton will be sentenced Nov. 13, according to Fairbanks Deputy District Attorney Risa Leonard.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/FDNMcrime.