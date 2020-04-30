A 36-year-old North Pole man has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a minor for allegedly forcing a 5-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court Saturday and released Tuesday, the abuse came to light after the girl told another adult about things that Brett Matthew Jeffers made her do.
The girl was interviewed at child advocacy center Stevie’s Place. She told investigators that the abuse occurred more than 10 times and happened when no one else was around. The girl described the scene of the abuse in detail and said Jeffers has a large tattoo of a sword on his arm.
Alaska State Troopers searched the house where the abuse allegedly occurred and found items corroborating the girl’s description, according to the complaint.
