U.S. Marshals and a local narcotics task force arrested a North Pole man this week on a list of charges stemming from a drug deal and robbery attempt in December, officials said Wednesday.
The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and the Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team served warrants on Brandon Laszloffy, 24, and arrested him Tuesday on a charge of first degree robbery, first degree attempted assault, and two weapons misconduct charges.
The charges stem from a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 9, 2020, near the Steese Highway, Johansen Expressway and Trainer Gate Road in Fairbanks.
Originally thought to be a road rage incident, police realized after conducting an investigation that the shooting was the result of a drug robbery that didn’t go as planned. An investigation revealed that vehicle driver Gabrielle Titus and Laszloffy allegedly arranged to buy heroin from Roger Brown Jr., 52, near Birch Hill Cemetery but instead tried to rob him at gunpoint. Brown pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, hitting Laszloffy and an unnamed female passenger, according to the charges.
Titus, Laszloffy and the female passenger fled the scene, and Brown followed them. Titus and Brown rammed each other's cars on the Steese Highway, and Titus lost control of her vehicle, the report stated.
Brown was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, first- and third-degree weapons misconduct, and second- and third-degree drugs misconduct.
Titus was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, tampering with evidence and fifth-degree weapons misconduct.
The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is a team comprised of law enforcement officers from the U.S. Marshals, the Alaska State Troopers, the Anchorage Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations. The objective of the task force is to seek out and arrest violent offenders with outstanding warrants.
The Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team is a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force made up of state troopers, officers, and special agents of the Alaska State Troopers, Fairbanks Police Department, North Pole Police Department, North Slope Borough Police Department, DEA and FBI.
