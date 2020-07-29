A 35-year-old North Pole man who allegedly stole a truck, ran over the North Pole City Hall and Police Department sign, and fled the scene with police in pursuit was arrested early Sunday morning after a short chase.
Wesley Stuart Campbell is charged with first-degree vehicle theft, third-degree criminal mischief and failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, all felonies.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court, a North Pole resident notified Alaska State Troopers at 1:07 a.m. that her husband’s red 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was missing from their driveway. Shortly afterward, troopers received word that the stolen truck was in front of the North Pole Police Department building, which is adjacent to City Hall.
An officer inside the police building heard a disturbance, went outside to investigate and found a truck spinning its tires on the lawn. The officer notified troopers that the truck had apparently backed into the sign and broken both of its support posts. The officer pulled a patrol car around to the parking lot and the truck fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Police gave chase and troopers responded as well.
The truck sped south on Santa Claus Lane, ran two stop signs and turned into an apartment building on West Fifth Avenue. The driver, later identified as Campbell, got out with his hands up. Campbell ignored commands to stop and continued walking to an upstairs apartment. Troopers detained him several minutes later, according to the complaint.
The stolen truck had damage to its rear bumper and scratches on both sides of the vehicle.
Damage to the vehicle and the sign are estimated to be in excess of $750 each.
