A North Pole man faces multiple sexual assault charges after allegedly forcing himself on a woman he met on the internet.
John Atkins, 44, of North Pole, has been charged with five counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault. According to charging documents filed this week in District Court, Atkins met a woman on Facebook in August 2020, and they corresponded for a few days before setting up an in-person meeting at the Red Fox Bar and Grill in Fairbanks. Atkins invited the woman to his home for dinner, and afterward they played video games, watched television on his couch and fell asleep.
Sometime around 11 p.m., the court filing reads, Atkins and the woman woke up, started kissing and the woman gave Atkins consensual oral sex. Atkins then became violent and “took control” over the victim “by physically overpowering her with his strength.” The affidavit details Atkins forcing the woman into painful sex acts. All throughout the incident, the woman reportedly asked Atkins to stop. According to the filing, the woman “also struggled to get away but was afraid of hurting or injuring the defendant for fear of what he would do to her.”
The incident ended when Atkins stopped suddenly and exclaimed, “Well, I guess this isn’t going to happen,” then rolled off the woman and pushed her away.
A medical examination of the woman revealed bruising all over her body and injuries to her genitalia.
In investigation interviews with the North Pole Police Department, Atkins said he did have sexual contact with the woman but did not remember the details of the evening like she did. He explained he “had a lot to drink that night” and but never held the woman down. “The defendant explained he was rough with (her),” a detective writing the complaint stated, “But based on her demeanor and flirting that’s what he thought she wanted.”
