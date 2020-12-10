North Pole Rep. Mike Prax is among multiple Republican state legislators who sought for Alaska to join an unprecedented Texas lawsuit aimed at invalidating millions of votes in four other states and reversing the results of the presidential election.
Alaska did not join the lawsuit, which alleges that changes made by the states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia to voting procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic to expand mail-in voting were unconstitutional because they were not enacted by state legislatures. Republican leaders in 17 other states joined the lawsuit, and some Alaska Republicans, including Gov. Mike Dunleavy, are watching it closely.
Prax said the lawsuit addresses an important issue because the power to set election rules is vested with state legislatures under the U.S. Constitution.
“On the national level, it’s worth pursuing because Alaska, in my opinion, will not fare as well under a Biden administration as we were doing in a Trump administration,” Prax said.
President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, is preparing to begin his presidency Jan. 20.
Prax delivered a letter in support of the Texas lawsuit to Dunleavy’s office in Fairbanks on Wednesday but said he was too late.
A letter to Dunleavy urging the state to join the lawsuit was also prepared by Kenai Peninsula Republican Representatives Ben Carpenter, Sarah Vance and Rep.-elect Ron Gillham.
The Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman reported that Representatives George Rauscher and Colleen Sullivan-Leonard signed a similar letter directed to both Dunleavy and Acting Attorney General Clyde “Ed” Sniffen, Jr.
Rep. Bart LeBon, R-Fairbanks, did not get involved and said he wasn’t sure if the Texas lawsuit has merit. Attempts to reach other Interior Republicans were unsuccessful.
Dunleavy said in a prepared statement provided by the Alaska Department of Law that he didn’t have enough time to study the merits of the lawsuit before the deadline to join but he is ready to respond depending on the outcome.
“My administration became aware of the invitation to join the election lawsuit filed by Texas against Pennsylvania on the evening prior to the deadline,” read the statement, which was also posted on the governor’s Facebook account. “This gave us very little time to review and analyze the complaint. I, along with Attorney General Ed Sniffen and his staff, worked quickly to try to understand the merits and intended outcome of the case. Before we could make a decision, the short deadline to join the case had passed.
“As governor of Alaska, I have an obligation to thoroughly understand the facts at hand before committing to such a suit. I’ll be the first to admit that I was disappointed that we didn’t have enough time to thoroughly review the details. Had this not been the case, we may have come to a different decision.”
The election in the state of Alaska also saw a last-minute election rule change. The witness signature on absentee ballots was deemed a burden due to the coronavirus pandemic and dropped by a decision of the Alaska Supreme Court.
President Donald Trump, a Republican, won Alaska by 36,173 votes, or 53%, though he lost the presidential election after the four states now being sued by the Texas attorney general flipped to Biden. Trump won Texas by 631,221 votes or 52% of the vote.
“My understanding is that the Supreme Court will make a quick decision prior to December 14,” read Dunleavy’s statement. “Depending on the outcome, Alaska will respond accordingly.”
Trump has repeatedly claimed that he won the election and Tweeted on Thursday that it was the “most corrupt election in history, by far. We won!!!”
