Finances were at the forefront of the Monday night special meeting of the North Pole City Council when council members voted unanimously to approve a resolution renewing the mayor’s declaration of disaster emergency.
The resolution renewed Mayor Mike Welch’s declaration of disaster emergency and request for state and federal assistance. Welch made the declaration earlier this month.
Councilman Thomas McGhee noted he was “for this 100 percent” but cited some concern over the date the application was sent and how much time has passed since. According to state law, a declaration of disaster emergency “may not be continued or renewed for a period in excess of seven days, except by or with the consent of the governing board of the political subdivision.”
The initial declaration of disaster was given on April 10. The Monday night special meeting was held 17 days later.
According to Welch, the city provided the declaration to the Office of the Governor, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Social Services, to the state’s congressional delegation, elected representatives and Alaska Municipal League on the same day.
“We emailed it on April 10, and so in itself, I did discuss the fact that we weren’t going to meet back together again until May 4,” Welch said, “and I said, under the fact that this is an emergency, the best wording that I got from our attorney was to just go ahead and clear it, because I thought time was of the essence to get the declaration.”
That way, he noted, businesses would be allowed to apply for funding under the federal Paycheck Protection Program. At the time, they did not know they would be receiving money from the CARES Act.
The resolution cites multiple impacts in the city, including a boroughwide drop in retail business, North Pole’s heavy reliance on sales tax revenue and tourism-dependent businesses such as hotels and bed and breakfasts missing business.
Welch said he added qualifying remarks about how they were going to be hurt as of March 29, the best he knew at the time.
“So basically what the attorney is saying to me, that if we get to that point, if they say no, sorry, you missed the deadline to renew and we can’t renew it, is our attorney ready to go to court?” McGhee asked, adding that they will have to end up filing to possibly get funding.
Welch said they were following the best advice that they could under the circumstances.
“Just for the record, that’s my point, and since our attorney, who has been our attorney for many years, feels that his understanding of the law and the verbiage that we’re using, that we’re going to just renew,” McGhee said, “I have no choice, unfortunately, but to accept the fact that the attorney says that we’re doing it by the book, and I hope that it doesn’t come to that point where somebody says ‘You’re 10 days too late.’”
McGhee said the option is “in black and white” in the statute, adding that he didn’t know what would have taken place or how the mayor would have called a special meeting seven days after the initial declaration, as they had already canceled all meetings for the month at that point and social distancing restrictions were already in place.
