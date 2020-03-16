The North Pole City Council plans to swear in in its new clerk at the regular city council meeting.
Kimberly Kiehl was recently hired for the position and attended the March 2 meeting with the council.
North Pole had been without a city clerk since November 2019, when Judy Binkley left the position after two years with the council. For the last few months Chief Financial Office Tricia Fogarty has been acting as clerk instead.
The North Pole City Clerk also acts as the city’s human resources manager, an elections official, chief parliamentarian and a record manager.
Kiehl’s Oath of Office is on the agenda for the council’s Monday meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
