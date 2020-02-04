The city of North Pole now has a contractor for construction on the Moose Creek Water System Expansion project.
Bids for the project opened in December and the city took them until Jan. 10. The North Pole City Council awarded the contract to HC Contractors at a special meeting on Jan. 30, according to Bill Butler, director of city services.
The city and Moose Creek have been working on the project since 2017.
Moose Creek is one of over 100 sites across Alaska dealing with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, contamination. North Pole upgraded its own water system over the last few years in response to sulfolane contamination within the city and has offered to assist Moose Creek with its own contamination.
