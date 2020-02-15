A 27-year-old Noorvik man is accused of starting a fire that destroyed a home and sent one person to the hospital with severe burns.
Harry Nazuruk is charged with first-degree arson, first-degree assault and two counts of third-degree assault, all felonies.
According to a news release on the Alaska State Trooper website, Kotzebue troopers received a report at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday of a suspicious residential fire in Noorvik. The fire started at approximately 6 a.m., and the home was a complete loss.
The home’s three occupants were able to get out, but one had to be medically evacuated to Kotzebue and then to Anchorage for treatment of severe burns.
Nazuruk was arrested after an investigation by troopers and state fire marshals. He was arraigned Friday morning in Kotzebue.
Noorvik is a village of about 670 people on a channel of the Kobuk River 47 miles east of Kotzebue.
