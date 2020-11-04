A statewide drug enforcement operation in Nome last week ended with the arrest of eight people and the seizure of cash, paraphernalia and approximately $7,000 worth of heroin.
The operation was conducted by a multi-agency task force led by the Alaska State Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit’s Western Alaska Alcohol and Narcotics Team.
Troopers, Nome police, Bethel police and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force served search warrants in the Nome area and made multiple arrests and seizures related to drug trafficking in the area, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Department of Public Safety.
Investigators seized $4,300 in cash and approximately 7 grams of heroin packaged for individual sale. One gram of heroin sells for $125 to $140 in Anchorage but can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $1,200 in Nome and other rural Alaska communities, according to the release.
Here are the suspects charged as a result of the investigation:
• Felicia Larsen, 25, of Nome, seven counts of second-degree drugs misconduct
• Paul Benchoff Jr., 34, of Nome, three counts of second-degree and one count of third-degree drugs misconduct
• Yvonne Aukon, 31, of Wasilla, two counts of second-degree drugs misconduct
• Joel Orazio, 53, of Anchorage, two counts of second-degree drugs misconduct
• Ida Booshu, 40, of Nome, two counts of second-degree drugs misconduct
• Daniel Atkinson, 59, of Nome, three counts of third-degree drugs misconduct
• Michael McGowan Jr., 28, of Nome, one count of third-degree drugs misconduct
• Joan Miller, 34, of Nome, one count of second-degree drugs misconduct
