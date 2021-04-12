Noble Paws Kennel hosted an open house with kennel and dog sled tours on Saturday. While it was geared primarily toward kids, anyone could show up to meet the dogs and learn about mushing.
“I like to do [open houses] when I can,” Program Director Steve Vick explained, adding that the goal is to expose Fairbanks kids to dogs and mushing.
Since 2013, Noble Paws has worked with Fairbanksans with emotional, intellectual and physical disabilities as well as at risk youth. Vick said the organization’s mission is to teach individuals to run their own teams, regardless of ability. The goal is to “... just somehow get them independent with their own dog team, whether it’s one dog, five dogs, or six dogs,” he said.
Sometimes this requires adapting sleds. For instance, in the first year of the program, one participant was unable to stand on the sled. To accommodate that, Noble Paws created a sled on wheels.
As a nonprofit organization, Noble Paws is funded entirely by donations and grants.
“Everything goes right in there,” Vick said, pointing at a dog. Vick owns 20 dogs, all of which are “100 percent dedicated” for Noble Paws mushers. “I’ve never even raced,” he said.
Despite not having raced, Vick has a background in mushing as well as counseling. His first exposure to dog mushing was more than 20 years ago as a tour guide in Denali National Park. He thought of the idea for Noble Paws in his first year. At first, Vick planned to take at-risk youth (such as those who are incarcerated or in foster care) on trips. When he moved to Fairbanks, he began working with individuals with disabilities and realized that mushing could have a profound positive impact on the lives of those he worked with as well.
Noble Paws is a months-long commitment for kids who sign up for the season; they are expected to show up every week for a few hours each time. In addition to training the dogs, youth also have the option of competing in races.
“Every year it’s different,” Vick said, depending on the kids that participate and whether they want to race or not. “Every kid is different with different goals.”
No matter what a participant’s individual goals may be, kids learn important values through running and caring for a team. Along with the mechanics of mushing, Vick explained that youth learn about accountability, teamwork and leadership. Being responsible for a team, “... gives them a better understanding of what it means to be a leader,” he explained. In turn, being a leader boosts confidence and self-esteem.
For more on Noble Paws, visit noblepaws.org.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7545.