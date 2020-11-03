With more than 45% of precincts reported, the no votes on Ballot Measure 2 were leading those in favor by a margin of 10.5%.
There are 441 precincts in the statewide race and as of 10:30 p.m. only 201 had reported results. Absentee and mail-in ballots also have yet to be counted in the race.
The measure would enact several changes for elections in Alaska, introducing an open primary elections system, ranked-choice voting in general elections and requiring additional campaign finance reporting aimed at making plain the "true sources" of campaign funding.
Several Fairbanks voters interviewed by the News-Miner on Election Day said they found the multiple facets of the measure to be overly confusing and voted against it for that reason.
Proponents of the measure say it would end "dark money" in Alaska elections and give voters more choice, more voice and more power in elections while opponents have argued that voting changes enacted by the measure are too confusing and would ultimately weaken political participation.
