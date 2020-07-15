No injuries were reported after an “aircraft incident” during suppression efforts on a wildfire about 120 air miles north of Fairbanks on Tuesday afternoon.
The Alaska Fire Service reported in a news release that the pilot was the only individual present in the aircraft, which was in the process of scooping water at the time.
The release states that the Alaska Fire Service dispatch center was notified at 3:56 p.m. of “an incident” involving an AT-802A Air Tractor Fire Boss. The one-person aircraft was assisting with suppression efforts on the Birch Creek Fire, which is about 17 miles northwest of Circle.
The aircraft was “deemed inoperable and will be removed from the scene after further investigation into the incident,” according to the agency's statement. Few other details have been made public, because the investigation is still in its early stages.
According to Alaska Fire Service public affairs specialist Beth Ipsen, the aircraft was scooping water about 2 to 3 miles north of the fire when the incident occurred.
Two emergency medical technician smokejumpers assessed the condition of the pilot and didn’t identify any injuries. The pilot was then flown by an Alaska Fire Service helicopter to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for further assessment and subsequently released.
The aircraft is owned by Dauntless Air Inc. of Appleton, Minn. and is one of four single-engine air tankers contracted by the Alaska Fire Service for fire season. All four were working on the Birch Creek Fire at the time of the incident. The Department of the Interior Office of Aviation Services and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.
In addition to the four aircraft, suppression efforts are also being aided by a helicopter and an air attack airplane, along with eight smokejumpers on the ground.
According to Ipsen, as of Wednesday afternoon, the Birch Creek Fire was estimated at 15 acres.
“Smokejumpers are now mopping it up,”she said. “They’re going around the perimeter and extinguishing hot spots. Each day they’ll go deeper and deeper until it is considered 100% contained.”
