The state’s daily morning update of COVID-19 cases showed no new cases Saturday for the previous day’s reporting period.
There remain 339 confirmed cases of the virus statewide. Of those cases, 79 are in the Fairbanks North Star Borough — 63 in Fairbanks, 15 in North Pole and one at Eielson Air Force Base.
The borough has now gone two weeks without a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Statewide, there are currently 32 people hospitalized, either from testing positive for the virus or as a person under investigation. Interior patients account for six of these hospitalizations.
Of the 339 statewide cases, 217 people are listed as having recovered, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services.
The age range that had the highest number of cases is 30-39 years, which accounts for 20.06% of the total. The next-highest is 50-59 years, which has 17.7%, followed by 20-29 years at 16.22, 40-49 years and 60-69 years at 14.75% each, 10-19 years at 6.19%, 70-79 years at 5.9%, under 10 years at 2.65% and 80 years and older at 1.77%.
Nine Alaskans have died from the disease. Two of those deaths were of Fairbanks residents.
