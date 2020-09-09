Hunters looking to take a caribou from the Fortymile herd in the current season will need to be 100 feet off the highway before taking a shot, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced in a special order Tuesday that cites safety concerns.
The order, which takes effect at 11:59 p.m. today, bars caribou hunting in a corridor that is 100 feet from either side of the road in the portion of Game Management Unit 20E between mileposts 75.5 and 115.4 of the Taylor Highway and along the entire length of the Top of the World Highway.
“Reports of caribou being shot on the highway and hunters shooting parallel to the road have been verified in recent days as a portion of the herd approached and began crossing the road in this area,” the announcement reads.
The corridor will be closed to the taking of caribou during the remainder of the RC860 state Fortymile caribou season.
Unit 20E is in the eastern Interior, from roughly the Taylor Highway junction with the Alaska Highway, north to Eagle and east to the Canada border.
The department’s announcement states that the Fortymile Caribou Herd hunt is guided by the 2019–2023 Fortymile Herd Harvest Management Plan. It says that temporary closures in road corridors is recommended “when the herd crosses highways to address safety issues.”
Contact the newsroom at 459-7572.