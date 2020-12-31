Demolition of the old University Avenue Bridge over the Chena River has begun, with a plan to open a new one in the fall of 2021, according to the announcement from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
“When you hear “bridge demolition,” you probably think of a BIG BOOM and lots happening at once,” Danielle Tessen, a publications specialist for the department, wrote in an email to the News-Miner. “Well, the University Avenue bridge demo won’t involve dropping the structure into the frozen river with a big explosion.”
She wrote that the 57-year-old bridge will be removed “piece by piece.”
Crews from contractor Great Northwest Inc. and subcontractor Hamilton are removing the bridge in smaller pieces. This week, they are focusing on the top part of the bridge, the bridge deck.
“There won’t be a big explosion, but there will be impressive work happening during the coldest time of the year,’ Tessen wrote.
The workers are using an excavator and a jackhammer to chip up the concrete and rebar from the bridge deck, offloading the debris into haul trucks. Next, the larger structures like the girder and the piers will be removed in bigger chunks and placed into the haul trucks by crane.
“Lastly, divers (yes, divers!) will cut off the remaining structure below the water to complete bridge demolition,” Tessen wrote.
While the demolition and new bridge construction are in progress, the area of University Avenue between Goldizen Avenue and Airport Way will remain closed to vehicle traffic until October 2021.
Pedestrian access will remain open via a temporary pedestrian bridge installed last month.
“Some people are still using the old bridge to cross, and as we demolish the old bridge, it is really important for folks to stay off of it and utilize the pedestrian bridge,” Tessen wrote.
Building a temporary bridge for cars wasn’t possible since there is not enough space for it, according to the project description on the department’s website.
“We ask that you please respect the work zone signs,” the department’s staff tweeted on Tuesday. “Don’t go under the bridge and don’t drive past the barriers.”
While a long closure of the area affects drivers and businesses, the demolishing and constriction process needs time for several reasons. First, the bridge has to be taken apart in sections when water levels are low to prevent the old concrete from contaminating the river and to minimize how much diver work is needed.
“The water levels are perfect right now,” Tessen said. “In fact, we can do almost the entire new riprap bank protection in the dry, thanks to the low water!”
Another reason for the long closure is that constructing a new bridge with utilities takes longer than one summer. Workers need to relocate utilities under the river and provide temporary transmission lines, construct two temporary bridges — one is a platform for workers to build the new bridge and one is a temporary pedestrian bridge. After demolishing the old bridge, workers will drive the pilings into the river to support the new structure and start the construction.
When the new bridge is complete, it will be the widest bridge in Fairbanks with four lanes, a median, and two separated pedestrian paths on either side, according to the department.
Reconstruction of the bridge is a part of a bigger project of reconstructing University Avenue from the Mitchell Expressway to the Thomas Street intersection. Other improvements include widening University Avenue to include a raised center median, adding left-turn lanes, reconstructing several intersections, adding shoulders and expanding sidewalks. Construction of the entire University Avenue corridor started in May 2018 and is expected to last through 2022.
