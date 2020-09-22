A 22-year-old woman was killed Saturday during an Alaska State Trooper pursuit in Nikiski.
Troopers tried to stop Olivia Mapes, of Nikiski, at 2:04 p.m. after seeing her Subaru sedan swerving across the center and fog lines on the Kenai Spur Highway, according to a news release on the trooper website.
Mapes fled from troopers and failed to stop at the intersection of Wik Road and Kenai Spur Highway. Mapes crashed into a northbound Chevrolet pickup truck pulling an ATV trailer. Mapes was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased on scene.
The occupants of the truck were wearing seatbelts and were not injured, according to the release.
Mapes’ next of kin have been notified. An investigation is ongoing.
