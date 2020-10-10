Today is International Newspaper Carrier Day. This is a day that celebrates the men and women who bring the news to your door. Our carriers are among the most important people at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. If they do not deliver their routes, all the work done in the newspaper’s various departments is for naught.
Alaska carriers are tough individuals. They have to deal with moose, bad roads and Alaska winters. It’s also no small task to deliver seven days a week and 360 days a year. They deserve to be celebrated.
—Alan Hoover, Daily News-Miner reader development director
On this International Newspaper Carrier Day, we asked our delivery drivers to tell us what they like about being a carrier. Here’s what some of them had to say:
“My favorite part about delivering the Daily News-Miner is how much so many of our customers appreciate what we do. No matter how far out they may live, each and every day we work hard to make sure their paper is there when they get up each morning, and it feels good when you know what you’re doing matters to somebody.”
—Mindy Poland, serving Fox, Ester and others areas around town. Carrier for one year.
“Our route and the people. Beautiful nature and animals.”
—Joy and Ralph Torres, serving Chena Hot Springs Road. Carrier for 20 years.
“The wildlife I see every night”
—Terissa Little, serving Murphy Dome Road. Carrier for six months.
“Not seeing many people!”
—Brad Wessner, serving the city of Fairbanks. Carrier for 12 years.
“Being able to see the northern lights. Enjoy delivering to all my nice customers.”
—Jordan Beck, serving Slaterville, Doyon Estates, Riverview, the airport. Carrier for 24 years.
“As a night owl, it’s a pleasure to carry on the traditional news service, sharing news from around the globe.”
—Nastasia “Naz” Peterson, serving the Aurora subdivision. Carrier for two to three years total.
“Doing it with my family.”
—Jazzanne Gordon-Fretwell and family, serving downtown and South Cushman Street and Van Horn Road. Carrier for six months
“Meeting new people.”
—James McKinney, serving all over Fairbanks, North Pole, Nenana and Salcha. Carrier for three years and News-Miner customer service coordinator.
“Being outside, being independent.”
—Alex Gibbs. Serving Geist Road area, downtown neighborhoods and the airport area. Carrier for six months.
“Being outside, seeing the seasons change, customers.”
—Erin McMilan, serving Fox. Carrier for one month.
“Being my own boss and interaction with my customers.”
—Cindy Damario, serving Hamilton Acres, Shannon Park, Lemeta. Carrier for 18 years.
“I like the solitude and peace in night driving.”
—Evie Huston, serving North Pole. Carrier for 1.5 years.