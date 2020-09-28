If reelected to the Borough Assembly, Aaron Lojewski wants to work on taking care of public buildings, passing sustainable budgets and solving problems.
“The borough should not be adding new services at this time and should seek to limit its footprint to the core role of governing,” said the 32-year-old seeking to remain on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.
Ryan VanReenan, who wants to replace Lojewski in the Oct. 6 election, said he would work on increasing support for public education, make the borough a leader in the realm of renewable energy and explore starting a municipal composting program.
“Quality education leads to safer, healthier communities and brighter futures of opportunity for our children,” the 35-year-old said. “Businesses and families are also more apt to remain in or move to Fairbanks if they see local government placing a priority on public education.”
The men are vying for a three-year term on Seat H. The winner will join a panel of local leaders who allocate hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds, set the local property tax mill rate, decide on land uses and vote on the compensation package for hundreds of public workers.
Aaron Lojewski
Lojewski was born in Greeley, Colorado, and moved to Fairbanks when he was 18 to attend the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s degree in economics from UAF and started a northern lights tour company in 2017. That same year, he won a four-way assembly race by five votes.
He previously served on the Interior Gas Utility governing board, also an elected position, and holds a non-voting seat on the Explore Fairbanks board of directors representing the borough.
“I’ve worked to relax excessively strict zoning rules so that new businesses could flourish. I’ve worked to change assembly rules to better protect the privacy of those testifying. I also worked to defeat a proposed ordinance that threatened competition on borough construction projects by favoring special interest groups,” he wrote in an emailed answer to questions.
Lojewski voted against continuing to allocate money toward repairs at the Mary Siah Recreation Center, one of the borough’s oldest buildings.
He voted no on a code enforcement program at trash dumping sites. He voted no on a new tax on vaping products. He also voted against a proposal supporting the reestablishment of a state head tax.
Lojewski voted no on granting the Alaska Dog Mushers Association a $7,500 property tax break. He voted no on the borough’s $170 million spending plan in May, saying it’s unsustainable.
He voted no on a list of public construction projects for the borough saying there was too much fluff. He voted no on spending $1 million to launch the oil-to-gas conversion program aimed at subsidizing private homes.
He opposes asking the voters to finance more bond debt, he wrote in an email.
“I don’t want to ask voters for any more bond packages because new bonds are an attempt to raise the tax cap and impose the cost of large government on the property taxpayers who already pay for more than their fair share of the cost of local government,” the assemblyman said.
He is drawing more campaign contributions than any other candidate for local office, according to the most recent campaign filings earlier this month.
Lojewski’s supporters include several former borough leaders such as Rhonda Boyles, Lance Roberts and Rick Solie. He also has support from the Republican Women of Fairbanks.
Lojewski likes the current model for fire and ambulance service in the borough, he said. It allows taxpayers, through their service areas, to decide on the level of service they wish to finance.
He thinks the borough should have been quicker to roll out its coronavirus financial relief program for businesses.
“The city of Fairbanks beat us by weeks,” Lojewski said. “In hindsight, we should have had a more speedy process for these funds. That was our biggest shortcoming as a municipality with limited powers.”
He said public employee compensation should be comparable to the same jobs in the private sector.
Ryan VanReenan
This is VanReenan’s first time running for elected office. The husband and father of two was born and raised in Fairbanks and works as a union hand attached to the Laborers’ Union Local 942.
“I’m a first-time candidate who’s never quit working (in order) to make campaigning a full-time career,” he wrote in an emailed answer to questions. “Career politicians who can do that are often the first to insulate themselves from the real struggles their constituents face every day. As a member of the assembly, I’ll never forget those struggles or who I’ve been elected to represent.”
VanReenan has completed some college credits at UAF and said he considers his education ongoing.
“When I was 26, my mom passed suddenly, leaving behind my 2-year-old maternal sister. Not having met my own dad until I was an adult, I didn’t hesitate to assume that role in her life. I was a single dad for about five years until I met my wife. We adopted her in 2019 and she legally became our daughter,” he wrote.
His campaign is drawing financial support from labor unions and assembly members, including Matt Cooper, Leah Berman Williams and Liz Lyke.
VanReenan said he favors consolidating fire and ambulance services in the borough if it would save on administrative costs.
He thinks Pioneer Park could be changed to improve the experience for families.
“I’d like to see any revamping done with a greater focus on attracting more families while still preserving the historic nature of the park,” he wrote in an emailed answer to questions. “I’m also excited about the restoration of the S.S. Nenana.”
He suggested that the borough consider working with a nonprofit to offer some kind of public composting service to reduce the burden on the landfill and “sell that finished product to our gardening and farming community.”
VanReenan said he’s a fan of parks and trails but in a choice between a trail or a teacher, “I will always choose the teacher,” he said.
He is opposed to laying off employees at the borough.
“I think it’s easy for some politicians to demagogue this issue and reduce people to line items in a budget,” he said, “but we have to remember those line items do represent actual people who help the borough deliver basic essential services. We always need to look at eliminating bureaucratic inefficiencies before we look at eliminating people or shrinking paychecks and benefits in a state with one of the highest costs of living and that ranks fifth nationally for most uninsured Americans.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.