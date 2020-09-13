Even with COVID-19 throwing some unexpected wrenches into transport plans, Eielson Air Force Base remains on schedule to have all 54 F-35 fighter jets on site by the end of 2021.
That’s according to the new wing commander for the 354th Fighter Wing, Col. David Berkland.
Berkland arrived at Eielson to take over as wing commander just one month ago, but he’s been flying for decades. A 22-year Air Force officer, Berkland — call sign Ajax — just completed a year at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan.
He’s flown F-16s for most of his career, including last year at Bagram, but recently took up with the F-35s. Literally, Berkland jokes, the jets have just come off the line at Fort Worth so they’ve still got that “new car smell.”
He briefly visited Eielson in 2002 for a Red Flag Alaska exercise —called Cope Thunder at the time — but Eielson itself is a new adventure.
“Like a lot of things in the military, you can submit your preferences. This happens to have been my number one pick for wing command,” Berkland said. “I knew the flying up here was fantastic, the training was amazing, the landscape was beautiful, the people were friendly and super supportive.”
He was also enticed by the challenge of this commend, which is essentially the task of turning a training wing into a combat mission with the introduction of the F-35s.
Several more of the new jets have arrived at Eielson since the first two touched down in April, escorted by a pair of F-16s.
The difference between the two aircraft is subtle but substantial. They’re both single-engine, single-seat, Lockheed Martin fighters. Berkland didn’t fully comprehend the differences between the two until he got in the cockpit.
“It’s really an amazing generational difference,” he said.
Think of the planes as a smartphone, he said. The F-16 has a bunch of really great apps that assisted the pilot. The F-35 melds them into one app, Berkland explained.
“You just look at the screen and it gives you all the information you need,” he said. “The level of situational awareness is revolutionary.”
With almost all weaponry stored inside the plane’s body, the difference in performance is notable too.
“You don’t hang anything on the outside until you go beast mode, so it’s slippery,” Berkland joked. “That thing doesn’t want to slow down.”
Ultimately though, it was the shift in vision for the base that really drew Berkland.
“What comes along with that is really a shift in mentality too, from a garrison mentality to a warfighting mentality and it’s any commander’s main job to establish the culture of an organization, which I am excited to do,” he said.
