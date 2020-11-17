The results of voting on a ballot measure that would make wholesale changes to statewide elections in Alaska remains too close to call. A lead for yes votes on Ballot Measure 2 narrowed Monday after growing steadily over the weekend.
Two weeks on from election day, Alaskans still don’t know if the next statewide election will look anything like the one that took place this month.
No votes on Ballot Measure 2 were ahead more than 10 percentage points when counting wrapped up on election night, but absentee votes, the counting of which started a week later, have strongly favored the measure and by Thursday of last week the yes votes pulled ahead and had the measure passing by almost 500 votes.
On Saturday, the measure was passing by 1,566 votes with about 18,000 ballots left to count. After new results were added on Sunday, yes votes on the measure led by 3,216 votes. That made for a still thin margin of 50.48% in favor and 49.52% of votes cast opposing the measure.
After the ballots from Sunday were added, with a 3,216 vote lead and just under 7,500 ballots left to count, it seemed increasingly likely the measure would pass.
Proponents say that open primaries, ranked choice voting and added requirements for campaign finance reporting will dilute the power of political parties and stymie the influence of out of state money.
Opponents argue that the 25-page ballot measure is overly complex; does little to subvert the influence of outside money — in part because the new campaign finance rule only targets candidate races — and that ranked choice voting will result in voters not having their vote counted for the candidate they really want to win, leading to results less representative of what voters really want.
Even with no votes gaining ground in the counting Monday, with roughly 5,000 ballots left to be counted, the measure is in a strong position to pass.
Counting at the Mat-Su Region II office of the Division of Elections concluded Monday. Final absentee counting will take place at the Anchorage Region II office starting today at 9 a.m. Final absentee counting for the Fairbanks Region III and Juneau Region I offices starts Wednesday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. respectively.
