A Triassic period reptile discovered in southeast Alaska in 2011 has been determined to be a new species.
Thalattosaur remains have been found around the Keku Islands, a grouping of islands east of Sitka, before according to Pat Druckenmiller, director of the University of Alaska Museum of the North. However, this thalattosaur is the most complete one ever found in North America.
In an article published in Nature on Tuesday, four scientists from UAF shared their findings. “An articulated Late Triassic (Norian) thalattosauroid from Alaska and ecomorphology and extinction of Thalattosauria” details what has been nine years of work.
Druckenmiller and three colleagues, Neil P. Kelley, Eric T. Metz and James Baichtal are the authors of the work, which largely describes the anatomy of their fossil.
When you find an animal in the rock like this one, Druckenmiller said, the first step is to get it out of the rock.
“You get it out of the ground and then you have to get, you have to expose the bones out of the rock,” he said. “That alone took three years and I was able to get the help of a colleague of mine out of Wyoming who came up here for a couple of weeks for three winters in a row and basically spent a couple of weeks just doing nothing but this, and after the third winter of doing that he was able to finish preparing the entire skeleton — and this is extremely difficult to do such a nice job, so we were really, really lucky to have a real expert do that.”
Then after that was done then spent around a year pouring over the bones and another year comparing the fossil to other thalattosaurs mostly found in Europe and China, according to Druckenmiller. Afterward they took time to construct a family tree and then they submitted their manuscript, which took a year in the publication process before coming out in print.
A little over a foot long, Druckenmiller noted this fossil is missing a portion of its tail, which is a long appendage on the marine creature. It looks something like a swimming lizard and this species in particular has a sharp, pointed mouth.
“So this is a distinct group of reptiles,” Druckenmiller said. “Just like dinosaurs are a group of reptiles, just like snakes are a group of reptiles, thalattosaurs are a distinct group and they all share a particular set of features, but this is a group that’s marine.”
They lived in the ocean during the triassic period, according to Druckenmiller, and was distributed globally throughout that period, only found in tropical latitudes. Today, when they find their bones in places like Alaska, he explained it’s because the rocks have moved over the period of millions of years.
When they found it near the village of Kake, Alaska, it was a surprise discovery, according to Druckenmiller. Druckenmiller wasn’t even with the first round of people to see the creature.
“My colleague and one of the co-authors on the paper, James Baichtal, he’s the geologist for the Tongass Naitonal Forest,” Druckenmiller said, “and he knew it was going to be a really good low tide day and in southeast Alaska, if you want to go see the rocks, you’ve got to go at low tide.”
Baichtal and a crew went out, and one of his crew members saw the tail vertebrae of the creature sticking out of the rock. Baichtal sent a picture to Druckenmiller and a month later, at the next low tide, they went to excavate.
After seeking advice and approval from Tlingit elders, the scientists have named the thalattosaur Gunakadeit joseeae, after a Tlingit sea monster legend.
“We don’t find these things without some context,” Druckenmiller said, “and in this case the context was the local culture and so I think it’s really cool that we were able to incorporate a Tlingit name and a Tlingit story into a cool, really a cool scientific specimen. So we were able to sort of blend culture and science and I think that’s a really neat collaboration you get when you work in different parts of the state and all the different Native cultures that are here.”
It sits on display in the University of Alaska Museum of the North, part of the Cruisin’ the Fossil Coastline exhibit.