Gerald “Stretch” Blackard of Tok is testing whether electric school buses can work in the Far North.
The project began after Blackard and his wife and co-owner of Tok Transportation attended a National Association for Pupil Transportation conference in Kansas City two years ago and is coming to fruition this winter.
The 2021 Thomas Built SAF-T-LINER C2 could hit the streets of Tok — a town of about 1,200 people about 200 miles southeast of Fairbanks — as soon as today. Blackard said the school bus arrived Thursday. He is waiting for confirmation of coverage from his insurance carrier, and he needs to install a radio and cameras.
Alaska’s first electric school bus will ferry 30 students to and from Tok School.
A bus with a fully charged battery has a range of 135 miles. Blackard drives Tok students about 70 miles a day, he said.
“We are going to use the bus as a daily driver,” he said.
The big question is whether the vehicle can operate in sustained temperatures of 20-below or colder, according to Blackard.
He said cities such as Anchorage and Juneau use electric buses for public transit, but no one in Alaska uses them for students and it’s not clear if they are practical in the Interior where the deep cold can settle in for weeks.
Most of the power in Tok is created by a diesel generator, and the bus will be run on energy derived from solar panels for part of the year, Blackard said. The goal of the solar energy, provided by Wolf Solar Electric of Tok, is to reduce diesel emissions, Blackard said.
He joined a technician with Trailercraft Inc., which handled the purchase, for training on how to maintain the bus, which was manufactured in North Carolina. It will be kept in a heated garage. Any maintenance that Blackard can’t perform will be conducted in Fairbanks, he said.
The cost for the whole setup — bus, charger, solar panels — is nearly $500,000. Most of that is for the bus, which cost $350,000 to $400,000, Blackard said. The charger cost $13,000. A regular diesel bus runs about $100,000, he said.
He had to take out a loan and he is grateful to Denali State Bank for working with him, he said. A grant from the Alaska Energy Authority is being used to repay the loan.
The original source of the grant money is the car company Volkswagen AG, based in Germany, which pleaded guilty in U.S. court in 2017 to cheating on environmental safety standards. The company paid fines, including to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which doled out the money to states.
An Environmental Mitigation Trust was formed, and Alaska was allocated $8.12 million, according to an explanation on the Alaska Energy Authority website.
The money is to be used to offset the lifetime excess air pollution emitted by the Volkswagen vehicles that violated the federal Clean Air Act.
The state agency has sprinkled the money around Alaska for replacing old school buses, old public transit buses and diesel engines used to produce power in rural Alaska.
Blackard said thousands of electric school buses are being procured for student transportation across the Lower 48 states with funding from the Volkswagen settlement and other grants.
He learned about the settlement at the student transportation conference, where he also test drove an electric bus.
“It was really a neat thing,” Blackard said. “That was the spark.”
If the electric bus fails to perform in extreme cold, Blackard said he has two diesel buses for backup.
