Law enforcement officials are planning to change the composition of the Fairbanks police department by changing titles for several of their employees to better reflect the work they have been doing, reward their efforts and take bureaucratic tasks off the shoulders of on the streets officers.
According to the proposed 2021 city budget, police officials will add a temporary captain position, as well as desk corporal and crime scene investigator. City Chief of Staff Mike Meeks said these positions will be given to existing employees to better reflect responsibilities and tasks.
The captain is a new position that involves inspecting and overseeing the functions of officers, reviewing the use of force reporting, updating policies and supervising administrative work. The position will be given for one year to the lieutenant who is planning to retire, Meeks said.
“We want him to stay a year more and do the mandatory bureaucratic work,” Meeks said. Changing the title from lieutenant to captain will help give the employee more seniority, Meeks explained.
To pay the captain a $111,621 salary, the department wants to use money budgeted for police positions that are not filled. Right now, 13 police officer positions are empty.
The desk corporal is another position new on the budget. For $93,000 a year, the person with this title will collaborate with the district attorney, investigate property crimes, and interact with business owners and other members of the public.
Meeks said the patrol officer who will receive this title “has been doing this job for years” and “has the relationship with the DA office built already.”
Crime scene investigator is another position the department is going to add in 2021, but one of the evidence custodians already performs the duties of it. Meeks said the custodian worked to earn more experience necessary for the new title, completing training by the medical examiner and getting certified in forensic evidence collection. The salary for the investigator will be $63,727, and the major funding for it will come from changing a clerk position.
One of the opponents of rearranging titles and wages in the police department is a member of the city finance committee, Jerry Cleworth. He said that by moving the staff to management positions, the city is reducing its on the street presence. He argued that for a relatively small police department, there are a lot of management positions.
“With the upcoming budget, the city will have a police chief, a deputy police chief, a captain, four lieutenants, seven sergeants, six detectives, and a desk corporal for a department with three shifts and 23 dedicated on-street officers of which several positions are unfilled,” Cleworth wrote in a letter to the City Council. The budget proposes 25 officers, but Cleworth said the wages are calculated for 23 people.
Meeks said that dedicating positions to bureaucratic tasks helps take the tasks off the shoulders of other employees. For example, if there is no one dedicated to reviewing footage from body cameras, the department might need to pull an officer from the street to do the task.
Meeks also explained that the number of bureaucratic tasks in the department is growing since technological development increases the amount of reporting the police department needs to perform. For example, if five officers respond to a crime scene, someone will need to review the information from five police car cameras and five cameras on the chests of the officers.
“It’s not us saying, ‘Oh, can we add more bureaucracy?’” Meeks said. “We have to respond to the ever-changing conditions around us. You need to be quick on your feet and lead or manage the change or change is going to run you over.”
Cleworth argued that the city could use other methodologies to handle increasing paperwork and bureaucratic tasks, such as hiring contractual workers to help with that.
Overall, Cleworth said he believes the city should hold personnel changes in the police department until they hire a new police chief. “Every chief I have worked with has changed the department as they see fit,” ex-mayor and ex-City Council member Cleworth wrote. “Making wholesale changes before they come is not logical.”
The City Council will hold a public hearing about and vote on the proposed 2021 budget at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Members of the public can submit comments in advance, following the instructions www.fairbanksalaska.us/citycouncil/page/stay-connected-city-council.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.