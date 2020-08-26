The hiring process for a new Fairbanks police chief will not begin for several weeks and will likely take three to six months to complete, according to city spokeswoman Teal Soden.
Former chief Nancy Reeder took Fairbanks Police Department staff and city officials by surprise when she announced her immediate resignation Monday morning after less than 15 months on the job. Acting Deputy Chief Richard Sweet, an eight-year FPD veteran who previously served as a patrol officer, sergeant and lieutenant, was appointed acting chief in the wake of Reeder’s announcement.
The length of time it takes to select a new chief depends on a variety of factors, according to Soden.
“Based on what we’ve seen in the past, it kind of depends on how many applicants we get, the quality of applicants and whether a wider net is needed to be cast,” Soden said. “I’m thinking we’ll know more in the upcoming weeks. Right now the focus is just making sure that everybody has what they need with the transition.”
Mayor Jim Matherly was unavailable for comment Tuesday and will probably remain so for the rest of the week, according to Soden. Likewise, Sweet has his hands full “putting the pieces together” and is not taking questions at this time.
“We’re throwing a lot of things at him right now. He’s a busy guy,” Soden said.
Applicants for police chief are usually screened by a hiring committee made up of law enforcement experts and city staff members. The mayor makes the final decision and the Fairbanks City Council is asked to approve the appointment.
Former Fairbanks mayor and current city councilman Jerry Cleworth said news of Reeder’s resignation was a “shock to everybody” and he had not had a chance to discuss it with Matherly. Cleworth hopes that the council can be involved in the selection process for a new chief “sooner rather than later.”
“It’s an awkward situation, because the council really does not know what has taken place during the interview process and doesn’t know the backgrounds of the various candidates, so usually it’s more a protocol of rubber stamping,” Cleworth said. “I mentioned at the time of Chief Reeder’s appointment that maybe in the future the council should be more involved in the process, and the mayor was receptive to that.”
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.