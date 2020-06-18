A new National Park Service rule that reverses an Obama-era law banning certain hunting and trapping methods on national preserves in Alaska has sparked a fierce debate among hunting advocates and opponents of some hunting practices.
The National Park Service says the new rule will align its rules with state of Alaska game management and that only a few subsistence hunters will take advantage of it. Opponents argue it defies the National Park Service’s mission of conservation and allows inhumane hunting methods to continue.
The new rule, which will come into effect July 9, removes prohibitions that were put in place in 2015 on hunting and trapping in Alaska’s 10 national preserves. At the time, the Park Service stated the practices conflicted with the agency’s conservation mission.
The rule allows Alaska residents to enter national preserves to engage in practices such as using bait to hunt bears and the taking of wolves and coyotes during denning season, which are permitted under state law.
“The amended rule will support the department’s interest in advancing wildlife conservation goals and objectives, and in ensuring the state of Alaska’s proper management of hunting and trapping in our national preserves, as specified in the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act,” said Park Service Deputy Director David Vela in a news release. “It will also more closely align hunting and trapping regulations with those established by the state of Alaska by providing more consistency with harvest regulations between federal and surrounding non-federal lands and waters.”
According to a May news release from the agency, the Park Service “reconsidered its prior position in light of a review of the relevant authorities and of the associated impacts” and determined that its 2015 rule conflicted with federal and state laws that allow for hunting and trapping in national preserves.
Based on harvest data collected by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, the Park Service does not believe that the additional hunting and trapping will significantly affect population levels.
The May news release noted, however, that the Park Service “retains the authority to close areas in national preserves to hunting under federal law where there is a conservation concern or for public safety, use and enjoyment.”
Conservationists have decried the decision as opening a door to cruel hunting practices. They point to the fact that the rule will allow hunters to use artificial light to hunt black bears in their dens, to use bait to attract bears, and to hunt swimming caribou from boats.
Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, issued a statement on the topic on June 10, writing that the rule will allow the “worst sort of carnage on 20 million acres of Alaska’s pristinely beautiful national preserves.”
“This is yet another dastardly move from an administration that, from the start, has carried out a no-holds-barred assault on America’s — and the world’s — most precious wildlife,” she wrote. “From weakening protections for native American wildlife covered by the Endangered Species Act to allowing trophy hunters to import the trophies of endangered animals like rhinos and lions, the Department of the Interior, under Trump, has consistently played into the hands of trophy hunters and other corporate interests to dismantle the progress we’ve made for wildlife over decades.”
There was a legislative pushback too. Back in 2018, when the new rule was proposed, over 75 members of congress sent a letter to then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke urging withdrawal of the proposed rule.
Alaska’s congressional delegation supported the new rule. Sen. Dan Sullivan responded to the news by referring to the issue “a matter of states’ rights” and noted Alaska’s “proven, science-based wildlife management strategies.”
“Alaskans are not going to accept this attack on our unique game management authority, guaranteed and protected in both the Alaska Statehood Act and the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act,” he said in a news release. “I thank the administration and the Department of Interior for once again working with Alaska, instead of against us.”
Local hunting advocacy groups applauded the new rule. Thor Stacey, director of government affairs for the Alaska Professional Hunters Association, wrote in a statement that the rule change restores the rights of Alaska residents.
“Once again residents from Fairbanks will be able to legally accompany their relatives and selectively take healthy swimming caribou for elders living in remote villages in Northwest Alaska. College students will be able to return to their village and legally engage in traditional winter hunting of bears for food,” he wrote. “And finally, state managers will be able adjust hunting seasons to open, close, lengthen or shorten hunting seasons for moose, caribou, bears and wolves as promised in the statehood compact. Fair balance has rightfully been restored between that state and federal managers but most importantly, Alaska’s most vulnerable hunting community has been given a voice and reaffirmation that federal promises made will be kept.”
Stacey pointed out that the rule pertains to “traditional hunting practices” like the hunting of denning bears, which is a method used by remote Alaska Native communities to gather food during the winter.
Victor Joseph, chief and chairman of Tanana Chiefs Conference, welcomed the news. Joseph noted that the rule would benefit the tens of Native villages with which the organization works.
“The previous rule was implemented without adequate tribal consultation, in disregard to rural Alaska’s dependence on wild food resources,” Joseph said. “The previous limitations enacted in 2015 threatened our way of life and our centuries-long sustainable management practices. Tanana Chiefs Conference supports these revisions.”
In a statement responding to the news, Alaska Professional Hunters Association President Sam Rohrer noted that hunting guides are mostly rural residents “who have deep ties in villages across Alaska.”
“We understand subsistence and relying on wildlife to provide for our families. When the hunting guides decided to stand up to NPS, we made that decision knowing full well that we had nothing directly to gain from a financial perspective. It became a matter of principle where we had the means to stick up for fellow community members, especially indigenous Alaskans, and we have a deep belief that the promises made at statehood and enshrined in ANILCA need to be kept,” he said, via a statement. “The NPS disregarded their own rural advisory committees, comments from Alaskan citizens and comments from tribal and village representatives from across the state. APHA said enough is enough, we make promises to our neighbors, as well as government entities, and we hold to them. We expect the same in return.”
The rule, titled “Alaska; Hunting and Trapping in National Preserves,” was published in the Federal Register on June 9 and can be found online by going to regulations.gov and searching for “1024-AE38.”
