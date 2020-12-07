Local leaders are considering changing the business model of the Carlson Center or selling the arena.
The facility is managed by a contractor and subsidized with about a half a million dollars from Fairbanks North Star Borough taxpayers. The borough’s contract with ASM Global expires June 30, 2021.
Assemblywoman Leah Berman Williams and others are interested in exploring government management options with expanded services. Assemblyman Frank Tomaszewski and others want to look at privatization.
“Adding 10 to 30 new employees, to run the facility, would be a huge burden on taxpayers,” Tomaszewski said in a text message.
The John A. Carlson Community Center is the largest indoor venue in Interior Alaska and the state’s third-largest arena. The 35,000-square-foot facility was opened in 1990 with the goal of being a multi-use facility to improve quality of life. John A. Carlson, the building’s namesake, served as borough mayor from 1968 to 1982.
The center has seating for as many as 6,539 people, locker rooms, dressing rooms, a box office, concession stands, onsite catering, concert lighting, portable stages, a four-sided video scoreboard, a climate-controlled loading area and good parking.
Elton John, Trace Adkins and Toby Keith have performed at the Carlson Center, which has also hosted the Harlem Globetrotters.
The arena hosts trade shows, luncheons, graduation ceremonies, inaugural balls, roller derby, statewide conventions, craft bazaars, concerts, the circus and more.
ASM Global, formerly SMG, collects user fees with annual gross revenues of about $1.8 million, according to 2020-21 borough budget documents.
A consulting firm, GreenPlay LLC, based in Louisville, Colorado, was paid $95,995 to conduct an economic assessment of community needs and how the facility could fulfill them. GreenPlay held focus groups, interviews and online forums.
A public information request was filed with the borough for the written report, which was not available on Friday, according to borough public information officer Lanien Livingston. The Borough Assembly was briefed about new management options in a committee meeting on Thursday.
In a normal year, as many as 75,000 tickets are sold for events at the arena, which serves an estimated 125,000 visitors annually. The Carlson Center is currently closed for events after Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered the borough to make it available as a hospital overflow site during the coronavirus pandemic.
Assemblywoman Marna Sanford said she is looking forward to seeing a proposal from the borough administration.
“Meeting the needs of our community in a cost-effective way is always the goal,” she wrote in a text message.
Williams said she is interested in using the space for more types of athletic activities.
“I’d like to see some more details, but I think the idea of a proposal to have the borough take over management of the Carlson Center and have it be accessible to more people in the borough, more of the time, would be good,” she texted. “I’m excited that it might be used as a space for indoor athletics, with indoor play space for kids in the winter.”
Assemblywoman Liz Lyke wants the center to be more user-friendly for the community, she wrote in a text message.
Assemblywoman Tammie Wilson is worried about competing with private businesses and is reluctant to increase annual spending on the facility.
“You would want to make sure that whatever you were doing, you weren’t coming in direct competition with businesses,” she said in an interview.
Assemblyman Jimi Cash said the costs to convert the arena and operate it as a community center are too great.
By one estimate, he said, costs to operate the building would double under government management to about $1 million a year.
“I am not really a big fan of us taking it over and turning it into a community center at this point,” Cash wrote in a text message. “I’d like to get more information on what it would look like to sell it.”
Assemblyman Aaron Lowjewki said his goal is to cut costs associated with the facility.
“I’d like to minimize the cost to the taxpayer and put downward pressure on taxes,” he wrote in a text message.
