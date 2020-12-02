The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded $14.7 million toward efforts to curb smoke pollution in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, according to an announcement this week.
Most of the money will be used to finance an ongoing program that reimburses people living in the smokiest areas of the borough to replace their dirty wood stoves.
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation will also get some of the funding to buy equipment such as infrared cameras and highway LED dynamic messaging signs to communicate air quality alerts. The state will also use some grant money to assess compliance with burn bans and to boost staffing, according to a separate news release by the DEC.
The woodstove changeout program is operated by the borough and had about $5.5 million left, as of Sept. 30, from previous grants going back to 2016, according to Nick Czarnecki, borough air quality manager.
He is expecting the newest grant to add about $9.4 million to the program, which focuses on replacing dirty devices in an area known as the Air Quality Control Zone, which runs north from the Tanana River to the hills between Chena Ridge and the city of North Pole.
Smoke pollution becomes a problem on cold winter days when the air is stagnant and exhaust from chimneys and tailpipes remains at ground level. A substance known as PM2.5 that lingers in the air has been shown in study after study to degrade human health.
Wood smoke is blamed for 60% to 80% of fine particle pollution levels measured in the borough. Winter pollution levels here periodically exceed standards set through the U.S. Clean Air Act.
“The state, local leaders and the community are making progress and air quality is improving,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Chris Hladick in a prepared statement. “We know there is still work to do to get to healthier air, and if we all keep working together, we’ll get there.”
Modeling commissioned by the state of Alaska shows the smoke pollution is on track to be cut in half in the next four years if residents avoid burning wood on bad air days and if thousands of homes and businesses switch from No. 2 grade heating oil to cleaner but more expensive No. 1 grade oil.
The EPA has provided $26.2 million to help the state and borough improve air quality in Fairbanks, according to the EPA news release.
Federal grants known as Targeted Airshed Grants are used to support local clean air projects in areas facing the highest levels of pollution.
“The Targeted Air Shed Grant award will give our community a fighting chance to come into compliance with the EPA PM2.5 air quality standards,” Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said in a prepared statement.
A regulation that came into effect on Oct. 2 states that all stoves 25 years old or older with a particulate matter emission rating of more than 2 grams per hour are required to be removed before the sale or lease of a building in the most populated areas of the borough. By the end of 2024, small-scale coal-fired heaters and outdoor hydronic heaters must be removed.
