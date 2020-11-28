The city of Fairbanks will decide whether to participate in constructing a new firing range and to request $5 million from the state to replace city hall’s heating system.
Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly proposed both projects as the city’s 2021 Capital Priorities. City Council members will vote on the resolution on Dec. 7, just in time for a meeting with Interior Delegation on Dec. 9.
Replacing city hall’s heating system has been a project the city has been discussing for years. The building is running on steam since it was built in 1934.
“It’s been a series issue for a while,” said City Council member June Rogers. “The system itself is antiquated. If there was a failure, the operation of the city would be at risk.”
If approved and funded, the replacement will take place in summer and will cost $5 million because of the asbestos and lead-based paint in the building.
The mayor proposed to request $4 million from the state capital funds and fund the additional $1 million from the city’s capital budget, which is reserved for long-term capital improvements, facilities and equipment.
The city has been saving money for replacing the heating system, setting aside $1.5 million in the capital budget by the end of this year and planning to add another 500,000 by the end of the next year.
“We don’t know how much longer the system will last,” member of the finance committee Jerry Cleworth said. “It can be this year or in the next 10 years. I think it was smart of the city to save up some money for the anticipated need.”
Another project City Council will discuss during the next meeting is the construction of a new law enforcement firing range.
The old range located on Fairbanks International Airport property doesn’t allow some training programs, and it was going to close by the end of 2019, according to the mayor’s letter. Right now, there are no other firearms training facilities within the Interior that can be used for a variety of training programs the city needs.
A new firing range facility would serve local, state and federal law enforcement agencies within Interior Alaska. The city is joining these agencies working to obtain property and construct a law enforcement firing range and training facility.
“At a time when law enforcement is under constant scrutiny and expected to perform at the highest level of professionalism, a high level of training and a professional training environment is essential,” Matherly wrote.
