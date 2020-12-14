“Light Side UP” a new film from Lost Horizon Creative, documents the efforts of a team of photographers as they attempted to do something that had never been done: capture cinema-quality footage of the northern lights from the edge of space.
Nate Luebbe, Autumn Schrock and Austin Smith were in Fairbanks in September doing something that sounds a little crazy. The team launched a weather balloon to over 120,000 feet, carrying a payload that consisted of a $5,000 camera designed specifically for ultra-low-light imaging, inside an ingeniously modified styrofoam cooler.
Well, they actually did that twice, but we won’t give the whole story away here, because the film really is worth watching to discover what the team went through.
“Professional photographer Nate Luebbe has spent his career chasing new perspectives, but it wasn’t until late 2019 while watching a hot air balloon launch that he realized he could use a weather balloon to send a camera directly into the stratosphere by utilizing a relatively unexplored avenue for nature photography,” a news release announcing the film states.
The results are stunning images of the aurora borealis, seen from a new perspective. Perhaps even more stunning, is seeing what it took to capture the images. The 30-minute documentary has everything from the suspense and devastation of near failure while chasing a big idea, to more light hearted, but still memorable, moments — like the line, “I’m getting a wedgie from a weather balloon.”
The camera captured two hours of film while in the air, but on the ground the team was only focused on tracking and being able to recover the payload, not knowing what it had actually filmed.
“We had to wait to see,” Luebbe said. “When we got it back, all we knew for sure was that we had the camera back. We didn’t have any idea what kind of footage was on there until we got to sit down and look at it.”
Luebbe said getting to see the results was an intense moment.
“It was really kind of bizarre having spent an entire year or more thinking about the project and planning it. You kind of imagine that moment like 100 times ... it was kind of surreal actually looking at the back of the camera and realizing we had succeeded.”
While Luebbe knew roughly what kind of images he could expect to see once he and his team recovered the camera, he also noted that not knowing exactly what to expect is what makes the aurora so interesting to capture.
“It was similar to what I expected, but that’s kind of the fun thing about the northern lights, is that they change so frequently. No two nights are the same, but it’s not even the same from minute to minute. So, even though I think I had a pretty good idea of what it would look like with the curvature of the earth down below, it’s always fun to see what the aurora did,” he said.
The unpredictability of the aurora, of the weather, of Alaska made the project a nerve racking experience, that would feel familiar to any aurora chaser. Months of planning came down to some near misses, changed plans and a bit of luck in order for Luebbe, Schrock and Smith to get what they came to Fairbanks for.
“It barely happened. We pushed our flights back, we extended our hotel stays and we got that one opening and it kind of felt like it was meant to be. Everything seemed like it wasn’t going to work and then at the last second everything came together and worked out perfectly,” Luebbe said.
“The cool is that Nate has traveled all over the world shooting the aurora, but when it came time for this project, he came to Fairbanks,” said Jerry Evans, public relations manager for Explore Fairbanks, who helped coordinate travel and lodging for the film crew.
“Besides Nate using this project and documentary as a way to promote Fairbanks as the premier aurora viewing destination, Nate and his colleagues are also supplying Explore Fairbanks with photos and video to help us promote Fairbanks as a visitor destination,” Evans told the News-Miner in September.
The film is available now on YouTube (bit.ly/384LW1a).
To see more of their work, you can follow all three photographers on instagram at instagram/nateinthewild, instagram/austincamsmith and instagram/autpops.
Luebbe’s website is nateluebbe.com.
This story includes original reporting from News-Miner Features Editor Gary Black. Contact staff writer Sam Ferrara at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.