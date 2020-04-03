A new $175.6 million spending plan for the Fairbanks North Star Borough was introduced Thursday, the deadline under borough code.
The plan funds borough government for another year starting on July 1. It would add six public employees and raise the property tax mill rate by .59 mills or $59 per $100,000 worth of property.
The fiscal year 2020-2021 budget proposal by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward was created before impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic became known.
“By the time we were really experiencing the impacts of COVID-19 here in the community, the budget was already being finalized,” he told the assembly at a virtual finance committee meeting hosted using the online platform Zoom.
Various budget assumptions are now in question, the mayor said. He told the assembly he will be seeking changes as leaders comb over the numbers in the coming weeks.
Financial impacts from the coronavirus outbreak will be presented to the assembly on April 18, said Debbie Brady, chief financial officer.
Events in recent weeks have caused officials to rethink some of their budget assumptions, such as a $25,000 increase in collections next year from the hotel-motel-room tax.
Ward is proposing to increase government spending by 1.5% over this year’s approved budget.
The budget drafting process was guided by three principles, keeping services consistent, fixing public facilities and maintaining healthy reserves, according to a virtual slide show.
The local contribution to education, about $50 million, would remain the same as this year’s allocation. Ward wants to dedicate $11 million to fix and improve parks and buildings.
The plan also proposes to add code enforcement officers to monitor trash dumping sites, new positions in the emergency operations division and a manager at the North Pole library.
The areawide property tax rate is proposed to increase from 13.892 mills to 14.446 mills. The budget plan is $3.7 million below a voter-imposed cap on tax revenues.
