Jack Coghill’s dream of building a bridge connecting Nenana to the Totchaket Resource came true Monday when a ribbon cutting officially opened the new 450-foot Nenana-Totchaket Bridge across the Nenana River.
The new bridge, off the end of 10th Avenue, now connects Nenana to an area west of Nenana that includes hundreds of thousands of acres of land, including federal Department of Agriculture land, Alaska Mental Health Trust land, Toghotthele Corp. land, Alaska Native allotments, University of Alaska Fairbanks land, city of Nenana land, some oil and gas leases and private land. The bridge is open to the public.
Before Monday, there was no year-round access to these lands. As a result, the land was never subdivided or developed. However, Doyon, Limited, the Fairbanks-based Alaska Native regional corporation, has been exploring for oil and gas resources in the Nenana basin for years and has drilled several exploration wells.
Part of the project includes a new 50-foot bridge that crosses Nenana Slough on the east side of the river. At the far end, or west side of the river, the new bridge links to a road that continues for about 13 miles. There are no services offered along the new road.
The city of Nenana is in the process of establishing a maintenance agreement with the state Department of Transportation for safe maintenance of the bridge. Meanwhile, the city of Nenana expects to plow snow to the bridge and on the bridge but likely won’t go too much farther than that, according to Nenana Mayor Joshua Verhagan.
Coghill’s dream had been to continue that road through the Totchaket corridor to the Kantishna River and maybe even beyond, to Nome.
Sen. John Coghill recalled the enthusiasm his father had for this project.
“He loved the idea of something going on over there,” he said. “He was probably more excited about it than even Doyon was when drilling began.”
The bridge, he said, “opens up a door to development.”
“Whether you’re a pioneer, a subsistence user, somebody who wants to see Alaska grow, you’ve got to produce on the land, but you’ve got to be a steward of the land,” he said. “That was dad’s heart.”
Everyone who helped make it happen over the years was part of the “bucket brigade,” he said.
Jack Coghill started pushing the project in 1980. It took 40 years to reach this point.
“It took a whole generation just to get across the river,” John Coghill said. “The challenge for the next generation is, ‘How do you manage it, what do you do with it?’”
When it came time to cut the ribbon, First Chief Tim MacManus of the Nenana Native Council turned the gold-handled scissors over to former First Chief Donald Charlie, who had been involved in the project for many years. Charlie and Verhagan cut the blue-and-gold ribbon and officially opened the bridge.
Charlie said finding funding was challenging, but he never doubted the bridge would be built and was pleasantly surprised when he was granted the honor of cutting the ribbon.
For Mark Sherman of Goldstream Engineering, who has been involved with the project since 1980, it was a day to celebrate.
“I thank the city and tribe for cooperatively working together, which I think is a great gift to the state of Alaska, demonstrating how we can all work together with the same vision in line to accomplish something this great,” he said.
