The power of Alaska women is featured in the state’s new “I VOTED” stickers, available at the upcoming 2020 election.
Alaska artist Barbara Lavallee created the stickers for the Alaska Division of Elections to depict the diversity, strength and power of Alaska women.
After the successful 2018 sticker project, which featured Alaska animals, Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai wanted to honor the struggle women endured for the right to vote and the continued fight for many women in Alaska. These new stickers recognize that plight by celebrating the courage of those women and the women of today, according to a news release from the Division of Elections.
Fenumiai said one artist came to mind when she considered the empowerment of women this project seeks to showcase and inspire.
“I’ve always loved the artwork of Barbara Lavallee,” she said in the news release. “So we reached out to Ms. Lavallee, and never in my wildest dreams did I think she would say yes, but she did. The division is proud of the stickers and hope that the voters of Alaska enjoy them.”
The stickers will be available in English, Spanish, Koyukon, Gwich’in, Aleut, Tagalog, Alutiiq, Northern Inupiaq, Nunivak Cup’ig and Yup’ik. For those who vote from home, digital stickers will be available on the Division of Elections website for download.
“All voters can show them off and let everyone know they exercised their right to vote,” according to the news release.
Barbara Lavallee said she loved working on the project.
“What a treat for me to represent Alaska and the 100th year of Women’s Right to Vote,” she said. “I chose to do a series of images to show the people of different areas of the state as well as urban voters.”
“Be sure to go to the polls, vote and get your sticker,” she added.
