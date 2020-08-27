The Alaska Division of Elections began the process of counting the thousands of absentee ballots for this year’s Primary Election Tuesday and vote numbers for Alaska’s Interior legislative seats have shifted, appearing to clinch some races but leaving a number of others still too close to call.
The Division of Elections accepts absentee ballots up to 10 days after the primary as long as they were post-marked either on or before primary day and some absentee ballots for these races have yet to be counted, leaving the eventual victors yet unknown.
The division has logged and counted about 29,000 absentee and questioned ballots over the past few days and has about 20,000 statewide left to be counted.
Senate District B
The Republican primary for Senate District B between incumbent Sen. John Coghill and conservative newcomer Robert Myers has the two nearly neck and neck. Coghill is currently behind Myers by a mere eight votes.
“Who knows how this is going to go,” Coghill said Wednesday.
Coghill attributed the split in Republican vote dispute over to the Permanent Fund Dividend.
“I have to be prepared either way. If I don’t get elected, then I’ve got to think about my next adventure. In some ways, it’s kind of fun thinking about what I can do next. And if I get the nod, I have to win a general election race that will probably have it’s own intensity this year. But at this time it’s just too close to know either way,” Coghill said.
Myers was unable to be reached for comment.
Whoever eventually wins the Republican primary will face nonaffiliated candidates Even Eads and Marna Sanford in the November general election.
House District 1
The Democratic primary for House District 1 remains far too close to fall with Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Christopher Quist only 11 votes ahead of NAACP Fairbanks Chapter President Bennie Colbert.
“I feel pretty good about it, I feel great in a lot of ways. I think Bennie and I are both focused on doing good things for Fairbanks,” Quist said, adding, “I’m eager to learn the results of course, I hope we’re remaining on top when the election is certified.”
Colbert was unable to be reached for comment.
Whoever wins the Democratic primary will face Republican incumbent Rep. Bart LeBon in the November general election. LeBon, who won his seat in 2018 by a single vote, ran unopposed in the Republican primary.
No nonpartisan or unaffiliated candidates registered for this race.
The Division of Elections has logged about 757 absentee ballots and 102 questioned ballots for this district so far. All but about 19 absentee ballots have been counted at this point.
House District 2
Another race that has a conservative newcomer competing against a longtime moderate Republican incumbent is the primary in House District 2. Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Thompson is currently ahead of conservative newcomer Dave Selle by 37 votes.
“I’m feeling pretty good about it. There’s quite a few left but I think the trend is there and I think it will continue,” Thompson said.
Selle was unable to be reached for comment.
Whoever wins the Republican primary will face Democratic candidate Jeremiah Youmans, who ran unopposed in his primary.
The Division of Elections has logged about 380 absentee ballots and 35 questioned ballots for this district so far. All but about 19 absentee ballots have been counted at this point.
These candidates may also face nonpartisan candidate Matthew Wasdyke, but that remains to be seen as Wasdyke’s certification from the Division of Elections is listed as “pending.”
House District 3
Republican incumbent for House District 3 Rep. Mike Prax ran unopposed in his Republican primary. There are no Democratic, unaffiliated or nonpartisan candidates registered for the race, making the general race for the North Pole based House seat essentially a done deal in Prax’s favor.
House District 4
There were no primaries for this House seat. Democratic incumbent Rep. Grier Hopkins will face Republican candidate Keith Kurber in November.
There are no nonpartisan or unaffiliated candidates in this race.
House District 5
Democratic incumbent Rep. Adam Wool has lengthened his lead over progressive newcomer Taryn Hughes and that race appears to be a done deal, with Wool ahead of Hughes by 532 as of a new ballot count updated issued Tuesday night.
“I’m feeling very confident,” Wool said Wednesday. “I’m sort of proceeding as if I have a general election opponent. I’m not announcing I won, but everyone’s been congratulating me as if I have.”
Hughes was unable to be reached for comment.
Republican candidate for House District 5 Kevin McKinley ran unopposed in his primary and as of this most recent ballot count garnered 1,147 votes.
The Division of Elections has logged about 924 absentee ballots and 82 questioned ballots for this district so far. All but about 40 absentee ballots have been counted at this point.
There are no nonpartisan or unaffiliated candidates in this race.
House District 6
Alaska Division of Elections spokeswoman Tiffany Montemayor told the Daily News-Miner Wednesday that absentee, early voting and questioned ballots for House District 6, also in the Interior, have not been counted yet but will be in the coming days.
In person voting from Primary Day has Republican candidate Mike Cronk far ahead of his two other Republican competitors Julie Morris and Ryan Smith. Democratic candidate Julia Hnilicka ran unopposed in the primary.
The Division of Elections has logged about 903 absentee ballots and 107 questioned ballots for this district. None have been counted yet.
There are also two certified nonpartisan candidates, Elijah Verhagen and Vernon Carlson, who will be on the November general election ballot.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.