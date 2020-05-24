When the coronavirus pandemic began and schools closed, many students at Nenana City School returned to their home villages. Students throughout the state come to Nenana and stay at the Student Living Center while attending high school.
When it came time to graduate, the accomplishment was celebrated in their own home towns. Graduates were asked to share a photo of themselves and staff members turned that into a graduation video. Watch it here: bit.ly/2zie186.
•••
Ashley Agwiak, Mt. Village
Albert Amaktoolik, Eagle
Jaden Andrew, New Stuyahok
Jerome Andrews, Mt. Village
Jovena Bartels-Salas, Anchorage
Deandrea Brink, Kasigluk
Joseph Buster, Alakanuk
Mary Canoe, Nunam Iqua
K’Meesha Carroll-Druck, Fort Yukon
Jais Carter, Wasilla
Crystyna Chuitt, Anchorage
Tristan Gongaware, Nenana
Hilda Hawley, Kivalina
Kace Kauffman, Nenana
James Knutsen, Nenana
Katelyn Marks, Nenana
Trenton Mike, Anchorage
Avriel Nicolai, Fairbanks
Rayna Peterson, Mt. Village
Casey Polty, Mt. Village
Ghinali Seyrak, Point Hope
Reka Smoke, Tyonek
Selma Standifer, Tyonek
Jayden Tinker, Russian Mission
Raydan Tritt, Arctic Village
Tylor Unok, Kotlik
Shalonda Vent, Nenana
RonRico Villalpando, Tyonek
Luther Walker, Scammon Bay
Isabelle Wassilie, Nenana
Tyler Wright, Nenana