When the coronavirus pandemic began and schools closed, many students at Nenana City School returned to their home villages. Students throughout the state come to Nenana and stay at the Student Living Center while attending high school.

When it came time to graduate, the accomplishment was celebrated in their own home towns. Graduates were asked to share a photo of themselves and staff members turned that into a graduation video. Watch it here: bit.ly/2zie186.

•••

Ashley Agwiak, Mt. Village

Albert Amaktoolik, Eagle

Jaden Andrew, New Stuyahok

Jerome Andrews, Mt. Village

Jovena Bartels-Salas, Anchorage 

Deandrea Brink, Kasigluk 

Joseph Buster, Alakanuk

Mary Canoe, Nunam Iqua 

K’Meesha Carroll-Druck, Fort Yukon

Jais Carter, Wasilla

Crystyna Chuitt, Anchorage

Tristan Gongaware, Nenana

Hilda Hawley, Kivalina

Kace Kauffman, Nenana

James Knutsen, Nenana

Katelyn Marks, Nenana

Trenton Mike, Anchorage

Avriel Nicolai, Fairbanks

Rayna Peterson, Mt. Village 

Casey Polty, Mt. Village 

Ghinali Seyrak, Point Hope

Reka Smoke, Tyonek

Selma Standifer, Tyonek

Jayden Tinker, Russian Mission 

Raydan Tritt, Arctic Village

Tylor Unok, Kotlik

Shalonda Vent, Nenana

RonRico Villalpando, Tyonek

Luther Walker, Scammon Bay

Isabelle Wassilie, Nenana

Tyler Wright, Nenana

Locations

