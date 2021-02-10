Community response to the disaster of frozen and burst pipes at the city’s water treatment plant was so swift and so strong, it saved the water system from being totally destroyed and shut down for the winter.
“It was our city’s finest hour,” said David Poppe, a local emergency responder.
Nenana Mayor Joshua Verhagan had to agree, commending all the volunteers who dove in to help “in our hour of great need” Monday.
“A very long hour,” he added ruefully.
“Without the help and assistance of these people, our entire city water infrastructure would have been destroyed,” he said.
The early morning disaster was discovered just before 6 a.m. Monday when a snow plow operator found the garage door of the plant wide open. Pipes were bursting and chunks of pipe were being thrown around the room, Verhagan said.
The door was a newly-installed motorized door. No one knows how long it had been open. The temperature outside was 36 degrees below zero. Representatives of the door company visited the plant Tuesday to inspect the door.
It wasn’t long before volunteers showed up to help make repairs. Verhagan wanted to mention a few of them by name.
Mike Hirt of Fairbanks answered the mayor’s call at 6:53 a.m. Throughout the morning, he tracked down parts needed to repair the damage.
“He called all around, found the incredibly uncommon and large gate valves we needed and got it all down to Nenana by around noon,” Verhagan said. He stayed to help install the new equipment.
Rob Bennett of Nenana showed up in the early morning as soon as he heard about the situation. A city council member, he had been up early plowing snow.
“Rob supplied us with tools and equipment, helped remove burst pipes and valves and stuck around till things were back on,” Verhagan said.
Dan Richardson of Nenana volunteered to help at 6:55 a.m., the mayor said. At that point, water was spraying throughout the plant.
“Dan proved invaluable as he took parts from the plant over to Rob’s shop and did some welding and fabricating in a jiffy,” Verhagan said.
The mayor’s three brothers — Sam, Elijah and Joe Verhagan, all of Nenana — also joined the volunteers.
“They got to turning wrenches, and pulling out broken valves and sections of burst pipe,” Verhagan said. “They helped move things around, ran to get the right tools to make things faster and helped out wherever needed.”
Lee Mecholl of Fairbanks, a remote worker with Tanana Chiefs Conference also grabbed a wrench and helped as needed.
Art Thompson of Nenana had intimate knowledge of the water treatment plant, as he has helped make improvements there in the past.
“Art is an engineer and has a great mind for understanding how things work,” Verhagan said. “He has reverse engineered this facility a few times before and was very helpful in the decision-making process and in reminding us of priorities.”
The city’s own employees were there too. Clint Berry of Nenana is the certified water treatment operator and helped identify exactly what replacement parts were needed and how the plant could be revived to function again.
“We had to find a way to get water flowing throughout the town in the loops as soon as possible, especially with the negative temperatures,” the mayor said. “Clint helped advise me on what to ask the community to do on their end of things and how to prevent further or major issues from creating exponential disaster.”
“A lot of critical thinking went on, until we came up with a plan and then executed it,” he added. “His knowledge and expertise was invaluable.”
Olaf Trettevik was critical in getting heat into the building and “he didn’t stand around for a second or wait to be told what to do,” the mayor said.
Forest Shreeve helped strategize ways to get the water flowing within hours.
At least 12 people were working inside the plant doing repairs.
Meanwhile, Nenana Native Council arranged to bring potable water to Nenana through Tanana Chiefs Conferences since about 150 families lost their water service. The tribe purchased three water tanks that will hold potable water for the community during disasters like this one.
Joe and Larenda Forness of the Nenana Fire Department coordinated the water delivery to the fire hall and delivered bottled water to many residents.
The fire department and the Monderosa restaurant also treated all the on-site volunteers to lunch.
The list of support goes on and on, too long to list here.
“I really wanted people to know how much their efforts and goodness matter to me,” Verhagan said. “Many others offered their condolences, appreciation, support and gratitude.”
“This is what a true community looks like,” he said. “Nenana has been through a lot and has a long history of pulling together to overcome catastrophes like fires, floods. And now, frozen pipes.
The repair work continues. City workers are helping homeowners with frozen connections and a sensaphone system will be installed at the plant to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
The plant is due for an upgrade and that project will now be expedited.
